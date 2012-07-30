STOCKHOLM, July 30 Swedish bank Landshypotek
said on Monday it had decided to stop asking Moody's Investor
Service to rate its covered bonds, just two months after being
downgraded by the ratings institute.
Landshypotek, which lends to farm and forest owners in
Sweden, said it would continue to use Standard & Poor's and
Fitch's services, and that two ratings institutes were
sufficient.
"We have made an active choice, and come to the decision to
drop Moody's," Kjell Hedman, Landshypotek's chief executive,
told Reuters.
"We feel we have a better dialogue with Fitch and Standard &
Poor's. They use more ... tangible analytical methods, and we
understand their reasoning."
Moody's conducted sweeping downgrades of global banks in the
spring. In May, it downgraded Landshypotek two notches to Baa2
and three of the Nordic region's biggest banks - Nordea
, Handelsbanken and Norway's DNB - by
one notch.
The report cited market funding, tough competition for
retail loans and the eurozone debt crisis.
A Handelsbanken spokesman said on Monday there were no plans
to drop any of the three agencies, which are paid by companies
to give them credit ratings which are used by bond investors to
help assess creditworthiness.
Fitch's long-term rating on Landshypotek is A+ while S&P has
an A rating on the bank.
Hedman said the Landshypotek had considered dropping Moody's
well before the downgrade. He added, however, that it was odd
Moody's took such a different view on the bank than the other
ratings agencies.
"Naturally, that contributes," he said. "I think that when
both Fitch and S&P set the same rating for us, it feels like
stable ground to stand on."
The EU's regulator, the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA), in March called for the "Big Three" to improve
their explanations of downgrades.
Its chairman told the Financial Times earlier this month it
is inspecting the three over whether their methods of evaluating
banks are rigorous and transparent enough.
It said mass downgrades - such as Moody's change of stance
on 15 global banks in June - raised cocerns about whether the
agencies had sufficient analytical resources.
S&P, Moody's and Fitch, the largest and best known ratings
agencies, have come under criticism for being too slow and for
helping to sow the seeds of the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Cowell)