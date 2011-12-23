BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
STOCKHOLM Dec 23 Swedish private equity firm Ratos has appointed advisors to help sell pest control firm Anticimex, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($364 million).
Ratos has asked Navigo Partners to advise it on negotiations with a handful of potential bidders, including other local private equity firms, the sources said.
Sources also said that Ratos several months ago appointed JP Morgan as financial advisor on a sale of another portfolio company, DIAB, but that a sales process had not yet started.
Ratos and JP Morgan declined to comment. ($1 = 6.8654 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Mia Shanley)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: