STOCKHOLM Dec 23 Swedish private equity firm Ratos has appointed advisors to help sell pest control firm Anticimex, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($364 million).

Ratos has asked Navigo Partners to advise it on negotiations with a handful of potential bidders, including other local private equity firms, the sources said.

Sources also said that Ratos several months ago appointed JP Morgan as financial advisor on a sale of another portfolio company, DIAB, but that a sales process had not yet started.

Ratos and JP Morgan declined to comment. ($1 = 6.8654 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Mia Shanley)