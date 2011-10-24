(Adds details on refinery's products)

OSLO Oct 24 Production at Nynas AB's 22,000 barrels-per-day Nynaeshamn refinery in Sweden has been halted as some equipment caught fire this weekend in connection with an attempt to restart production after a five-week long maintenance outage.

The production facilities are intact, Nynas spokesman Hans Oestlin said on Monday.

"The restart will be delayed," he said. "We don't know for how long but we will know more tomorrow."

The refinery mostly produces bitumen and naphthenic specialty products such as base oils, according to its website.

Nynas AB is joint-owned by Finland's Neste Oil and Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and also operates refineries in the UK. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Anthony Barker)