STOCKHOLM Feb 5 The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has proposed to raise the country's countercyclical buffer to 2 percent from March 2017.

It had previously said it would raise the buffer to 1.5 percent from June 2016, the FSA said in a press release.

The buffer forces banks to set aside more capital in times of high credit growth. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)