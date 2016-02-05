China plans Shanghai crude oil futures launch in H2 2017 - sources
* Launch may take place before 19th National Congress - source
STOCKHOLM Feb 5 The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has proposed to raise the country's countercyclical buffer to 2 percent from March 2017.
It had previously said it would raise the buffer to 1.5 percent from June 2016, the FSA said in a press release.
The buffer forces banks to set aside more capital in times of high credit growth. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
LONDON, April 18 Global investors' enthusiasm for European stocks continues to surge, the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) survey of portfolio managers showed on Tuesday, with bank noting that the swing of funds into the region and away from the United States was one of the largest since 1999.