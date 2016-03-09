STOCKHOLM, March 9 It would take "considerable
changes" in forecasts for the Swedish economy and inflation for
the Riksbank to cut its main interest rate again, Swedish Deputy
Central Bank Governor Cecilia Skingsley said.
Only last month, the Riksbank cut its benchmark rate more
than expected to a record low level of -0.50 percent and said it
was ready to do more to push up inflation to its 2 percent
target.
The Riksbank has also repeatedly said that it is ready to
intervene on the forex market if the crown strengthens too fast.
In an interview in Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet,
Skingsley said that she "could live" with a short term
appreciation of the Swedish crown if it doesn't worsen the
economic outlook significantly.
"The tool of intervention is still on the table, but I want
to use only when I'm worried about the trend in Swedish
economy," Skingsley said.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero)