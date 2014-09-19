STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 Sweden said two Russian
warplanes entered its airspace this week, calling the intrusion
a "serious violation" and sending a protest to Moscow's
ambassador in the Nordic country.
Countries in the region have become increasingly wary of
Russia's military ambitions since Moscow annexed Ukraine's
Crimea region in March.
Western powers have also accused Russia of sending troops to
back rebels in eastern Ukraine - a charge it denies.
Sweden's foreign ministry said on Friday the two Russian
warplanes entered Swedish airspace south of the island of Oland
in the Baltic Sea on Wednesday.
The news is likely to stoke a debate on strengthening
Sweden's defences. The outgoing centre-right government, which
was defeated in parliamentary elections this month, said this
spring it planned to increase defence spending, citing concerns
over Russia's actions.
The Social Democrats, who are likely to lead a new
government, have also said they want to bolster Sweden's
defence.
