UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TROLLHATTAN, Sweden, June 13 A Chinese-Sweden investment group with Japanese backing has agreed to buy bankrupt car maker Saab Automobile and will aim to make electric vehicles, the administrator of the bankruptcy process said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the administrator gave no details on how much the buyer, National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB, was paying for Saab or how much it would invest.
"The company will start a new operation in Trollhattan (home to Saab in western Sweden) where all development and production will be focussed on electric cars," the administrators said.
Saab crashed into bankruptcy at the end of 2011, less than two years after former owner General Motors sold it to Dutch group Spyker. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Patrick Lannin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources