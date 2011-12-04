STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Saab's Dutch owner and China's
Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile have agreed that the Bank of
China (3988.HK), the nation's fourth-largest bank by market
value, will come in as part owner of the ailing carmaker,
according to a source familiar with the deal.
Under the new deal, the Bank of China (601988.SS) will
replace Chinese investor Pang Da Automobile Trade Co. Youngman
and the Bank of China will own just under 50 percent of the
company.
The move could help pave the way for an approval by General
Motors (GM.N), which still has preferential shares in Saab and
rejected an earlier rescue plan. It said in November it would
stop supplying components and technology if Youngman and Pang
Da (601258.SS) succeeded with their acquisition bid.
Saab has lurched from crisis to crisis in the past year.
The company has not produced a car in months because of unpaid
salaries and bills.
The new plan has been handed over to GM.
Saab was not immediately available to comment.
The company is currently under court protection from
creditors in Sweden after unions representing Saab employees
began proceedings to put it into bankruptcy over unpaid wages.
Pang Da operates auto dealerships in China while Youngman
produces commercial vehicles, including buses and trucks, and
sells cars under the Lotus brand.
GM operates in China in a partnership with state-run
automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS).
