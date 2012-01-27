STOCKHOLM Jan 27 Sweden's Debt Office has paid back loans the European Investment Bank made to Saab, making the Nordic country the bankrupt car firm's biggest creditor.

The Debt Office guaranteed Saab's original 400 million euro ($526 million) loan from the EIB, of which the carmaker used 217 million euros.

"The debt amounts to slightly less than 2.2 billion crowns ($325 million)," the Debt Office said on Friday.

Shares in Saab Automobile Parts and Saab Automobile Tools held as collateral by the Debt Office are worth more than the loan, it said.

Saab's bankruptcy triggered the payment, Debt Office spokeswoman Unni Jerndal said, adding Sweden remained in favour of selling the whole company rather than breaking it up in the bankruptcy process.

Sources told Reuters last week Chinese group Zhejiang Youngman Lotus, which has been negotiating for months for a stake in Saab, was preparing a bid.

Saab, one of Sweden's best-known brands, shut down production early last year after running out of money to pay suppliers and workers.

It was declared bankrupt in December after Dutch owner Swedish Automobile could not get former owner GM to agree to a Chinese-backed rescue deal.

The 400 million loan also gave the EIB and the Swedish government a veto over ownership changes.

Saab's receivers said on Jan. 21 they had been talking with several bidders and would like to sell the Swedish company as a whole.

No bids have been made this week. ($1 = 0.7601 euros)($1 = 6.7532 Swedish crowns)($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)