STOCKHOLM Dec 30 A number of potential buyers have shown interest in parts or all of bankrupt Swedish carmaker Saab and there is a chance a deal can be made which allows some operations to continue, the company's receivers said on Friday.

The famed Swedish car maker was declared bankrupt by a court earlier this month, ending a nine-month battle by its Dutch owner Swedish Automobile NV to stay afloat. It has not made any vehicles since April and several rescues have failed.

Saab's court-appointed receivers, Hans Bergqvist and Anne-Marie Pouteaux, said in a statement they had met a number of Swedish and foreign players who have expressed interest in a possible purchase of all or parts of the business.

"The contacts made so far have been positive and provide real hope that there may be alternatives, and even combinations of solutions that could result in some continued activity and a suitable development of the bankruptcy estate," they said.

German magazine auto motor und sport reported on Friday that Saab was in talks with the Turkish government. A source familiar with the situation told Reuters a Turkish delegation visited Sweden to express interest in Saab but declined to offer more details.

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported that one of India's biggest car manufacturers may also be interested in buying parts or all of the company.

That company, it said, was being represented in Sweden by Lars Carlstrom, previously spokesman for Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov, who failed to take a stake in the carmaker.

Carlstrom was not immediately available to comment.

Saab's latest rescue plan, involving Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile, was rejected by former owner General Motors, which still licenses technology on which the building of Saab cars depends.

The receivers said they could not provide a timeframe for when more concrete alternatives could be presented.

Youngman's representative in Sweden has said the Chinese group remained interested in buying Saab, particularly any of its technology which did not need GM licences. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Holmes)