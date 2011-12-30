STOCKHOLM Dec 30 A number of potential
buyers have shown interest in parts or all of bankrupt Swedish
carmaker Saab and there is a chance a deal can be made which
allows some operations to continue, the company's receivers said
on Friday.
The famed Swedish car maker was declared bankrupt by a court
earlier this month, ending a nine-month battle by its Dutch
owner Swedish Automobile NV to stay afloat. It has not
made any vehicles since April and several rescues have failed.
Saab's court-appointed receivers, Hans Bergqvist and
Anne-Marie Pouteaux, said in a statement they had met a number
of Swedish and foreign players who have expressed interest in a
possible purchase of all or parts of the business.
"The contacts made so far have been positive and provide
real hope that there may be alternatives, and even combinations
of solutions that could result in some continued activity and a
suitable development of the bankruptcy estate," they said.
German magazine auto motor und sport reported on Friday that
Saab was in talks with the Turkish government. A source familiar
with the situation told Reuters a Turkish delegation visited
Sweden to express interest in Saab but declined to offer more
details.
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported that one of
India's biggest car manufacturers may also be interested in
buying parts or all of the company.
That company, it said, was being represented in Sweden by
Lars Carlstrom, previously spokesman for Russian businessman
Vladimir Antonov, who failed to take a stake in the carmaker.
Carlstrom was not immediately available to comment.
Saab's latest rescue plan, involving Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile, was rejected by former owner General Motors,
which still licenses technology on which the building of Saab
cars depends.
The receivers said they could not provide a timeframe for
when more concrete alternatives could be presented.
Youngman's representative in Sweden has said the Chinese
group remained interested in buying Saab, particularly any of
its technology which did not need GM licences.
