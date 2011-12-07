STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Car maker Saab has not received hoped-for investments from Chinese investors and should no longer have protection from creditors, the administrator overseeing the process said on Wednesday.

Lawyer Guy Lofalk made the request to a court in western Sweden after several failed attempts to thrash out a deal between Saab owner Swedish Automobile, key supplier General Motors and Chinese companies Youngman and Pang Da. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)