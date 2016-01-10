STOCKHOLM Jan 10 An airport near Stockholm was evacuated on Sunday after staff found a suspicious powder in a bag that had been checked in for a flight, officials said.

All departing flights were suspended said Joakim Lindholm, operations manager at Skavsta airport, Sweden's fifth largest which mainly handles low-cost airlines.

A bomb squad had arrived at the airport about 100 km (60 miles) south of Stockholm, Lindholm told Reuters.

Police spokesman Anette Wilhelmsson told Svenska Dagbladet newspaper that a suspicious power had been found. (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)