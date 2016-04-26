STOCKHOLM, April 26 Sweden has received
intelligence about a possible attack on the capital by Islamic
State militants, local media reported on Tuesday, and security
services said they were investigating undisclosed "information".
Newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen as well as public
broadcaster Swedish Radio, citing unnamed sources, reported the
information was related to the threat of an attack, possibly in
the capital Stockholm.
Expressen reported Swedish security police (SAPO) had
received intelligence from Iraq that seven or eight Islamic
State fighters had entered Sweden with the intention of
attacking civilian targets.
A security police spokeswoman said she would not comment on
any specific details of a threat, but said it was working with
regular police as well as national and international partners.
"Security police are working intensively to assess received
information, and it is of such a nature that our judgement is
that we can not dismiss it," she said.
Sweden has not been hit by a large-scale militant attack,
but a man is currently is awaiting a verdict for allegedly
building a suicide bomb with the intent of staging an attack in
Sweden. In 2010 a suicide bomber died when his bomb belt went
off prematurely in central Stockholm.
The Swedish terror threat level remained unchanged at level
three on a five-grade scale, the spokeswoman said.
Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported Norwegian police
were assessing whether or not the Norwegian royal family should
proceed with a planned trip to Stockholm this weekend to
celebrate the Swedish king's 70th birthday, given the supposed
terror threat.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Daniel Dickson, additional
reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alistair Scrutton Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)