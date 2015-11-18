STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Sweden's security police (SAPO) raised on Wednesday their terrorist threat assessment by one step, to four on a scale of five, following the attacks in France.

"One of the reasons for the increase is that the Security Police have received concrete information and made a judgement that we need to act within the framework of our counter-terrorism operations," SAPO said in a statement.

Level four means that there is a high probability that "persons have the intent and ability to carry out an attack". (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)