STOCKHOLM, March 17 Swedish listed private
equity firm Ratos will buy a majority stake in the SF
cinema chain in a deal worth around 2.7 billion Swedish crowns
($420 million), daily Dagens Industri said on Sunday.
Ratos will buy 60 to 70 percent of SF Media, owned by
Swedish media group Bonniers, and then SF Media will buy Oslo
Kino, which has cinemas in 9 Norwegian cities, the paper quoted
sources saying.
Ratos made no immediate comment on the report.
SF cinemas, which operates 41 cinemas in Sweden and Norway
made a profit before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation of 258 million crowns, the paper said.
Ratos already owns Finnkino, the largest cinema operator in
Finland and the Baltics.
Reuters reported last week that a deal for SF cinemas was
close.
($1 = 6.3986 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)