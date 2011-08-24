STOCKHOLM Aug 24 Sweden wants to check whether high-frequency trades on the stock market increase volatility and could consider some form of regulation, the country's financial markets minister said on Wednesday.

Like other stock markets, the Swedish bourse has fallen sharply in recent weeks. Finance Markets Minister Peter Norman said the government was keeping an eye on developments.

"It is not reasonable that the value of stable Swedish companies can change 10 percent from one day to the next. I think that is a source of worry," Norman told SVT public television.

He said it was not clear if high-frequency trading did increase volatility, but that he would gather information.

"If high-frequency trades strengthen that sort of movement I do not exclude that there could be some sort of regulation at Swedish or EU level," he added.

For example, regulators could decide to close a stock market for a certain amount of time after a sharp market fall, he said, saying this was done in the United States in the 1980s.

High-frequency trading relies on super-fast computers to place thousands of buy and sell orders per second in an effort to exploit short-term trading opportunities. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by James Dalgleish)