STOCKHOLM Dec 7 The European Commission has promised Sweden it will take another look at its ban of tobacco product snus, which is allowed in Sweden but banned in the rest of the European Union, the Swedish trade minister was quoted as saying.

Swedish Match is Europe's biggest producer of snus, which is sold as small pouches of tobacco that are put under the lip.

Newspaper Dagens Nyheter said on Wednesday that Trade Minister Ewa Bjorling had met EU Health Commissioner John Dalli and discussed the results of a survey of EU states about current tobacco laws.

"He promised to take another look at what the survey showed and at developments in Sweden," she told the daily.

Sweden says it has a lower proportion of deaths from lung cancer than in other EU states and a lower level of smokers.

Dagens Nyheter has reported that its own examination of the answers to the Commission's survey showed that a majority of people in member states wanted to end the snus ban, even if most members states supported keeping it.

The Commission is expected to propose a new tobacco products law at the end of 2011 and released the results of a survey in July of attitudes to the current law, including the ban on snus.

The survey, which is on the Commission's website, was carried out by asking questions to EU citizens, industry representatives, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government representatives.

Most answers came from Italy and Poland, and the Commission noted that Italian tobacconists had organised a campaign to encourage submissions to the survey.

The survey showed that EU citizens and industry representatives were in favour of lifting the snus ban, while most EU states and NGOs wanted it maintained.

The main markets for Swedish Match's snus products are Sweden, Norway and the United States. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Will Waterman)