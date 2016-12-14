STOCKHOLM Dec 14 More measures may be needed in
Sweden to rein in household debt growth, the minutes from the
most recent Financial Stability Council meeting showed on
Wednesday.
"The authorities in the Stability Council agree that risks
are building up regarding household debt and that further action
may be required to slow debt growth," the minutes said.
The Financial Stability Council comprises the country's
financial watchdog, the central bank, the Finance Ministry and
Debt Office.
