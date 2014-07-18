(Repeats to additional alert without changes to text)
STOCKHOLM, July 19 Swedish banking group
Swedbank on Friday posted a second-quarter net profit
that beat forecasts on smaller than expected loan losses and as
strong domestic demand boosted business.
Net profit for continuing operations rose 9.7 percent to
4.37 billion Swedish crowns ($639.53 million), beating a mean
forecast for 4.04 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The Swedish bank said economic activity in Sweden continued
to grow during the second quarter.
"In addition to strong domestic demand we saw signs of
increased credit demand in the commercial sector for the first
time in a while," it said.
($1 = 6.8331 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)