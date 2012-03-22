By Patrick Lannin
| STOCKHOLM, March 22
STOCKHOLM, March 22 Sweden is to end loopholes
used by private equity firms and others to avoid tax by
borrowing money from related firms in low-tax or no-tax
jurisdictions, the Finance Ministry said after scandals related
to private equity firms in the health sector.
It said the proposal would increase tax revenues by 6.3
billion Swedish crowns ($936 million), but that this could be
neutralised by a reduction in the corporate tax level.
"We cannot accept the aggressive and doubtful tax
arrangements which we have seen, among others, by some risk
capital companies operating in the welfare sector," Finance
Minister Anders Borg said in a statement.
Media have criticised private equity firms which make
profits in the tax-funded health sector at the same time as they
use tax planning to reduce their bills to the state.
The scheme the government wants to stop is where a company
in Sweden borrows money from a company established in a low tax
jurisdiction at high rates of interest.
The company based in Sweden can reduce its tax bill by
setting off interest payments against profits while the related
entity in the 'tax paradise' pays little or no tax.
Under the new rules interest payments can be tax deductible
if the receiver of the payments has a 10 percent or higher tax
rate but not if the sole purpose is tax avoidance.
It will no longer be possible to make tax deductions for
interest payments to companies in low-tax countries outside the
EU, Iceland, Norway and Lichtenstein which Sweden has no tax
agreement with.
Risk capital and private equity companies have become
increasingly active in the public sector in Sweden, owning
companies which run homes for the elderly, clinics and schools.
The trend has sparked criticism that Sweden's traditional
welfare system is being undermined.
Critics say any profits from tax payers' money should be
ploughed back into the welfare sector.
($1=6.7323 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)