(Adds details, finance minister quote)

STOCKHOLM, March 27 Sweden's centre-left government on Friday announced substantial tax hikes this year and next in order to finance new school, jobs and climate reforms.

In its two upcoming budgets this year it planned to increase taxes on fuel, some savings products, payroll taxes for young adults and to reduce tax rebates on household services.

The Social Democrats and the Green Party won last year's election on a promise of increased spending on social reforms after eight years of tax cuts by a centre-right government.

The government is expected to get its budget passed this spring after it lost a vote in December when the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats voted to pass an opposition budget.

The government and centre-right opposition then struck a deal to ensure a minority administration could stay in power and get budgets passed.

The changes would raise 5.6 billion crowns ($650 million) this year and around 28 billion in 2016.

Some of the proposed changes are set to be presented in the 2016 budget, due this autumn

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats said the money would be used for reforms aimed at schools, youth unemployment and infrastructure as well as investments in infrastructure and to fight climate change.

"It is about raising money for important investments," Andersson said.

She said plans to raise income taxes for people with high incomes were still in the works.

A planned 4 billion crown bank tax would not be introduced at the start of next year as the current proposal was not in compliance with EU regulation, she said.

The payroll tax rebate for young adults would be cut this year and scrapped in 2016.

The government also planned to raise taxes on nuclear power output by 100 million crowns this year.

The centre-left minority government, which came to power in October last year, will present its spring budget on April 15.

($1 = 8.6025 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Toby Chopra)