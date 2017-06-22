STOCKHOLM, June 22 Swedish private-equity firm
Nordic Capital said on Thursday its employees would appeal a
ruling by a Swedish court that could lead to top managers in the
industry facing a total extra tax bill of around 2.3 billion
crowns ($263 million).
In April, Sweden's tax authority won a multi-year fight with
the private equity industry over how employees are taxed.
The Swedish Administrative Court of Appeals ruled that part
of the earnings of around 85 individuals who work or have worked
for private-equity firms such as Nordic Capital, Altor, EQT and
Segulah should be taxed as salary, not as capital gains, as they
have been.
Nordic Capital said in a statement it was appealing because
it thought the ruling misunderstood facts in the case and
contradicted previous rulings.
Top income tax rates in Sweden, which is one of Europe's
centres for private equity, are around 60 percent, among the
highest in the world, and kick in for incomes over $75,000 a
year. Capital gains tax is 25 to 30 percent and is not
progressive.
Private-equity fund managers get a salary from their company
and also take a share of the profits from their investments -
so-called carried interest. The Swedish Tax Agency has argued
carried interest is also a kind of salary.
Nordic Capital said partners at NC Advisory, which manage
Nordic Capital funds, had been hit particularly hard by the
April decision because all carried-interest earnings have been
re-defined as salary under the April court rulings.
Partners at other private-equity firms had to pay higher tax
on only part of their carried-interest earnings under the April
rulings because of technical differences in the way the funds
were set up.
The private-equity industry wants all carried interest to
remain taxed as capital rather than salary, and Nordic Capital
said a general appeal was likely at a later date.
The Supreme Administrative Court must grant leave to appeal
before cases can be heard.
The ruling covers tax years 2007 to 2012. Swedish Tax Agency
legal department chief Tomas Algotsson, speaking in April, said
it would mean an additional 2.3 billion crowns in taxes for the
state in the near term.
($1 = 8.7523 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)