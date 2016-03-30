BRIEF-Orient Securities' A-share to halt trade pending announcement
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
STOCKHOLM, March 30 Sweden will introduce higher taxes on banks and other financial companies next year, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday.
In a signed article in Aftonbladet, Andersson and the Left Party's Ulla Andersson wrote the new taxation was expected to bring in 1.4 billion crowns ($171 million).
Sweden's minority government consists of the Social Democrats and the Green Party. Budgets are negotiated with the Left Party.
The higher taxes would come in the form of a scrapped tax deduction on subordinated debt and will be part of the budget for next year, due to be presented this autumn.
The government and the Left Party have previously said it wanted to introduce a tax specifically on banks, expected to raise 4 billion crowns.
The Left Party's Ulla Andersson told Swedish public radio the hiked taxes presented on Wednesday was not connected to that tax.
The country's four largest banks are Nordea, Handelsbanken, Swedbank and SEB.
($1 = 8.1942 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia may soon revise the way it taxes land ownership as part of a push to reduce wealth inequality and increase state revenue in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the chief economic minister said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) The Indian government in its budget released this week continued with gradual fiscal consolidation and signalled its continued commitment to a broad reform agenda, with a greater focus now on widening the tax base The target of reducing the central government's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of GDP has been pushed back by another year, but the general goal of addressing relatively weak public finances over th