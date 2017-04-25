BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
BRUSSELS, April 25 EU antitrust regulators carried out unannounced inspections at the offices of Swedish telecoms operators on Tuesday on concerns that they may have sought to prevent others entering the market.
The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28-nation European Union, said in a statement it had carried out the inspections with counterparts from the Swedish Competition Authority. It did not name the companies.
Earlier, Norway's Telenor said that the European Commission had raided the office of its Swedish subsidiary. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment