OSLO, April 25 The European Commission is investigating whether mobile network operators in Sweden have abused their market position or engaged in anti-competitive practices, Norway's Telenor said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Telenor has strict internal rules and procedures on compliance with laws and regulations," the company said, adding it would co-operate with the investigation.

Telenor did not name other companies involved in the case. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)