STOCKHOLM Oct 4 Sweden may seek a seat on the board of TeliaSonera and could also bring in an ethics expert, after criticising the Nordic telecom firm's acquisition of a license in Uzbekistan.

The government, which is TeliaSonera's largest shareholder, delivered a sharp rebuke to the company on Thursday, saying it failed to follow its own rules when buying the license.

Swedish prosecutors opened a probe into the 3G license deal late last month in response to allegations, made in a Swedish TV programme, of money laundering and bribery. TeliaSonera has denied any wrongdoing.

Criticism of TeliaSonera's activities in central Asia has embarrassed Sweden, a country which prides itself on squeaky-clean ethical standards and support for human rights across the globe.

Asked whether the government now wanted a seat on TeliaSonera's board to have more influence over the company, Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said: "We don't have one today, I wouldn't exclude it."

Norman, whose department oversees the state's holdings in companies, also said the government wanted to improve management's handling of ethical issues.

"We need new and deep competence in relation to these questions: human rights, anti-corruption and the like which don't exist in the board today," he said, without elaborating.

"The board has our confidence, as long as they now get the company back on the right path again," he added.

Sweden's government, which owns 37 percent of TeliaSonera, has been widely criticised for failing to live up to its own guidelines for engaging with companies in which it has stakes.

Norman, speaking ahead of a parliamentary committee hearing at which TeliaSonera chief executive Lars Nyberg was also appearing, said the government had been too "hands-off" with Telia, but that it now had a good dialogue.

"TeliaSonera has good policies when it comes to human rights and anti-corruption, but the way they have been followed through hasn't worked properly," Norman said.

TeliaSonera has hired external investigators to look into the Uzbek deal. It said on Thursday the probe would be completed by the end of the year.

Asked whether the company should pull out of Uzbekistan and other countries with questionable human rights records, Norman said that was a matter for its management.

Norman said the government did not plan to sell its stake in TeliaSonera.

The centre-right Alliance government has already sold some of its holding in TeliaSonera as part of a privatisation programme, but lost its majority in an election in 2010.

The opposition has limited the government's scope for further privatisation, making it hard to sell more TeliaSonera shares. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, Johan Sennero and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Erica Billingham)