STOCKHOLM, March 27 Swedish poet Tomas Transtromer, winner of the Nobel prize for literature, has died, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported on Friday, citing a member of the Swedish Academy.

Transtromer won the prestigious award in 2011, pleasing many in the prize's homeland which had not celebrated a winner since Eyvind Johnson and Harry Martinson took home the prize in 1974.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Sennero)