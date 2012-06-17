STOCKHOLM, June 17 A pack of wolves attacked and
killed a worker in their enclosure at one of Sweden's most
popular wildlife parks on Sunday, said police, who did not know
what had triggered the attack on the 30-year-old woman.
"She was so badly hurt in the attack that she died of her
injuries," said a police spokesman for the Ostergotland
district, where the Kolmarden park is located.
"We do not know why they attacked."
Police remained on the scene to investigate the incident at
the biggest wildlife park in the Nordic region, located around
150 km (93 miles) south of Stockholm.
The woman's body was recovered after rescue workers and park
staff entered the enclosure, forcing the animals back while an
armed park official stood by to shoot the wolves in case they
attacked again, the website of Norrkoping Newspaper, the local
daily, quoted a rescue official as saying.
News agency TT quoted Kolmarden zoological chief Mats
Hoggren as saying there were no eyewitnesses to the attack so it
was not clear exactly what had happened.
Kolmarden, founded in 1965, is one of the most popular
attractions in Sweden, with more than 500,000 visitors a year.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Sophie Hares)