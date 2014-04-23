STOCKHOLM, April 23 Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, saw growth in unique visitors to its website continue to slow in March, data released on Wednesday showed.

Data from U.S. Internet analytics firm ComScore showed the number of unique visits to the retailer's website from personal computers growing 11 percent in March compared with the same month in 2013. That compared with 17.4 percent growth in February.

Zalando, which competes with British online fashion retailer ASOS, has previously said it has no plans to expand to new markets this year and is spending less on marketing, meaning the pace of growth in unique users should naturally slow.

The data also does not include key mobile data, which now makes up over 35 percent its traffic.

Shares in Swedish investment firm Kinnevik KINVb.ST, which has a 36 percent stake in the German company, have come under pressure on weakening sales growth late last year.

Kinnevik shares, already down 25 percent year-to-date, traded two percent lower at 219.60 crowns per share by 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)