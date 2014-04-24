BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing Co says Zhou Wenfeng resigned as a joint company secretary
* Zhou Wenfeng has resigned as a joint company secretary and an authorized representative of bank
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden's five-year euro bond has attracted more than 2.5bn of investor demand, according to a market source.
The Aaa/AAA/AAA rated sovereign set official guidance on the bond Thursday morning at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, in line with the initial marketing level announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Barclays, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBS - lead managers on the deal - then revised guidance to 16bp through mid-swaps as investor demand grew to 2bn.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)
* Zhou Wenfeng has resigned as a joint company secretary and an authorized representative of bank
* Bank plans to conduct a non- public issuance of not more than 50 million offshore preference shares to raise proceeds not exceeding rmb5 billion
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. President Donald Trump was set to meet with House Republicans on Tuesday to shore up support for the party's healthcare bill to replace Obamacare, increasing pressure to pass his first major legislative initiative despite rifts within their ranks.