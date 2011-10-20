STOCKHOLM Oct 20 The administrator in charge of Saab's reorganisation said on Thursday there was not enough cash to save the carmaker and that he had sent an application to a Swedish court to end the process.

"The money is not enough to continue the reorganisation," Guy Lofalk told Reuters.

"Now, an application (to terminate the reorganisation) has been mailed. It should be on the court's desk tomorrow."

Lofalk added that the $70 million promised by North Street Capital on Thursday for Saab was far from enough to continue reorganisation.

He said Chinese investors Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co are keen to buy Saab but have failed to reach an agreement with Saab's current owners.

"I can just say that the parties didn't manage to reach an agreement on a sale," he said.

The two Chinese companies in June signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to take stakes in Saab for a combined 245 million euros.

Lofalk said he was told by authorities in China that the companies had the financial muscle to save the carmaker.

Chinese authorities have yet to give a green light on the two taking ownership in Saab. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)