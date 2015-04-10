BRIEF-General Electric says co and Sarawak Energy sign multiyear deal in Malaysia
* Co and Sarawak Energy sign multiyear deal in Malaysia for Tanjung Kidurong Power Station, Bintulu Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njNLkX) Further company coverage:
April 10 Swedish Match AB should not be allowed to alter the warning label on its snus smokeless tobacco products to claim they are less harmful than cigarettes, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Friday.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisers but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Dan Grebler)
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares tumbled 45 percent in premarket trading on Friday after the drug developer said it would discontinue developing its acne drug as it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.