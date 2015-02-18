Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren told Reuters sees bigger US snus gross profit in 2015 versus 2014

* Says sees U.S. snus push investments in 2015 at roughly same level as in 2014 , possibly a bit lower

* Says promotional activities for US mass market cigars to remain at high level in 2015Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)