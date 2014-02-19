* Snus and snuff margin meets expectations

STOCKHOLM Feb 19 Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match said fierce competition in the U.S. cigar market would continue in 2014 after it posted a 5 percent drop in fourth-quarter profits, in line with expectations, on Wednesday.

Operating profit fell for the fifth consecutive quarter, excluding capital gains, as tough competition from low-priced rival brands continued to weigh on profitability for both snuff and cigars, its biggest product areas.

Operating profit fell to 932 million Swedish crowns ($144 million) against 986 million a year ago and compared to a mean forecast of 934 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The snus and snuff margin was 45.1 percent, in line with the expected 45.0 percent.

Snus is a kind of moist snuff that is mainly sold in Sweden. It is Swedish Match's most important product. Competitors in Sweden include Japan Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco and British American Tobacco, who have bought local start-up brands.

The company, which is strongest in the premium segment of the moist snuff market in Sweden, said the cheaper segment was expected to grow faster and that this was likely to lead to negative mix effects in 2014.

Swedish Match shares were up 4.5 percent at 0907 GMT, following a weak development in recent months including a 2.4 percent drop on Tuesday ahead of the report.

Since its report in October, which undershot expectations, Swedish Match shares had fallen 13 percent to the close of business on Tuesday, whereas the Stockholm bluechip index had risen 3 percent.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/vud96v ($1 = 6.4812 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)