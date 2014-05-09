STOCKHOLM May 9 Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted first-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Friday and said it expected conditions to remain tough this year.

Operating profit fell to 858 million Swedish crowns ($132 million) against 872 million a year ago - excluding major one off items - and compared to a mean forecast of 857 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The snus and snuff margin was 43.8 percent, lower than the expected 44.3 percent.

The company, which is strongest in the premium segment of the moist snuff market in Sweden, said the growth in low-price products would mean some negative mix effects in its home market, while its cigar business in the United States would continue to see tough competition. ($1 = 6.5051 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)