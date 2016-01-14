COPENHAGEN Jan 14 Swedish Match and Skandinavisk Holding plan to list their cigar maker Scandiavian Tobacco Group (STG) on the Copenhagen bourse in a public offering, STG said on Thursday.

The Augustinus Foundation and The Obel Family Foundation together control 51 percent of STG via Skandinavisk Holding, with the remaining 49 percent controlled by Swedish Match. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)