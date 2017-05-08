STOCKHOLM May 8 Wet snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted on Monday a higher first-quarter operating profit from product areas than expected and predicted slowing growth in Scandinavian snus consumption this year.

Operating profit from product areas increased to 994 million crowns ($113.1 million) from a year-ago 939 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 977 million.

The operating margin for snus and snuff shrank less than expected, to 41.1 percent from 41.8 percent, against a forecast of 40.8 percent. ($1 = 8.7875 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)