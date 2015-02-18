(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)

* Q3 EBIT 992 mln SEK vs consensus 988 mln

* Snus and snuff margin 43.6 pct vs consensus 44.2 pct

* Proposes higher dividend of 7.50 SEK/share (Adds detail, background)

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 Tobacco products firm Swedish Match predicted a further slowdown in demand growth for Scandinavian snus, a moist tobacco traditionally popular in Sweden, as it posted another drop in quarterly snus and snuff margins.

Swedish Match has fought headwinds in the past couple of years as taxes rise and cut-price brands gain popularity in its key Swedish market for snus, and competition has strengthened in its U.S. mass-market cigar business.

The profit margin in the snus and snuff segment, which makes up more than half of group profit, shrank to 43.6 percent, the lowest since the second quarter of 2010, from a year-earlier 45.1 percent, against a Reuters poll forecast of 44.2 percent.

"In the second half of 2014 we noted a slowdown in market growth for snus in Scandinavia," it said. "Shipment volumes in Scandinavia are expected to be negatively affected by destocking following the 2014 year-end trade hoarding."

The company raised snus prices in January in Sweden to compensate for a tax hike.

With profits sliding at home, Swedish Match is pushing to grow sales of snus in the United States.

The firm said operating profit in the fourth quarter rose to 992 million crowns ($119 million) from 932 million a year ago, just above a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 988 million, with the strongest growth coming from the product area that includes U.S mass market cigars and chewing tobacco.

It said it expects the U.S. cigar market to remain very competitive this year.

It also said it would pay a dividend of 7.50 crowns per share, higher than the median forecast of 7.34 crowns.

Swedish Match trades at 14.6 times 2015 forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on an enterprise value basis.

The stock is on a premium to Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco , reflecting speculation Swedish Match could be a takeover target and has a lower litigation risk than peers.

($1 = 8.3326 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)