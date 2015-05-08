* Company still hopes FDA will approve new label

* Trying to crack huge US market amid headwinds at home

* Q1 snus and snuff margin 38.2 pct vs consensus 40.8 pct

* Shares end flat having earlier been down 2 percent (Adds detail, releads on FDA label application)

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, May 8 Swedish Match is still hoping to be able to market its snus smokeless tobacco in the United States with claims of reduced health risk, it said on Friday, despite U.S. regulators recently being advised not to allow such a move.

Being able to claim that snus - moist snuff placed under the lip - are less harmful than cigarettes could fuel sales in a huge market that Swedish Match is betting heavily on as it faces cut-price competition and tax hikes at home in Sweden.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we will be granted a modified risk tobacco status," Swedish Match Chief Executive Lars Dahlgrents told analysts, following the release of its first-quarter results.

Dahlgren said he was confident the application "provides all necessary support for a modified risk status" for snus.

Approval for such claims looks unlikely after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel cautioned against removing warning labels and allowing reduced health risk claims last month.

The firm's application to the FDA marks the first time any tobacco company has asked the regulator to consider allowing a tobacco product to carry a reduced harm claim. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so.

Most panelists agreed snus appears less harmful than cigarettes when used by smokers who switch, but said the company did not provide enough evidence.

Swedish Match hopes to hear back from the FDA in the coming months. Dahlgren declined to say what the firm would do if the application is turned down.

"We'll have to see on what basis such an outcome would be rendered," he said.

Dahlgren told Reuters last year that convincing U.S. regulators that snus were less harmful than cigarettes was "an essential part" of its strategy.

Swedish Match reported a bigger-than-expected fall in operating profit margin in the first quarter at its snus and snuff segment, which makes up more than half of group profit.

The margin fell to 38.2 percent, its lowest level since 2007, from 43.8 percent a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 40.8 percent margin.

Its shares ended barely changed having recouped a two percent loss earlier in the day.

The company, which has seen profits slide at home in the past couple of years, said group operating profit rose to 1.01 billion crowns ($122 million) in the first quarter, from 858 million, against a forecast of 935 million, helped by profit growth at the division that includes U.S. mass-market cigars and positive currency translation effects from a stronger U.S. dollar.

($1 = 8.3126 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard and Elaine Hardcastle)