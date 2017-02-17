(Adds detail, background)

Feb 17 Wet snuff and cigar firm Swedish Match predicted on Friday slower growth this year in Scandinavian use of its key wet snuff product snus, as it posted lower quarterly profits than expected amid market share losses in Sweden for snus.

* Proposes higher-than expected dividend of 16.00 SEK/share of which 7.50 SEK extra dividend vs Reuters poll forecast 8.38 SEK

* Shares down 2.9 pct at 0809 GMT, taking YTD drop to 5 pct

* Q4 EBIT from product areas +5 pct yr/yr to 954 mln SEK vs fcast 985 mln

* Q4 Snus & Snuff unit EBIT margin 40.0 pct vs fcast 43.3 pct

* Says Scandinavian snus market growth measured in number of cans slowed in Q4, with growth being led by Norway

* Says firm's Scandinavian snus shipment volumes shrank in Q4 due absence of year-end trade hoarding, as contrasted with Q4 2015, and market share losses primarily in the value segment in Sweden

* Says Scandinavian snus profit shrank due to higher market and personnel related costs, partly of a temporary nature

* Says expects growth in snus consumption in Scandinavia to slow in 2017

* Says expects continued high competitive activity in the Scandinavian snus market in 2017

* Says expects market for cigars in the U.S. to continue to grow in 2017 but to remain highly competitive

* Says expects costs of goods per cigar to grow due to the full-year effect of FDA fees and higher raw material costs

* Says expects market related costs for snus outside Scandinavia to increase somewhat in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)