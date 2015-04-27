April 26 Swedish pharmaceutical company Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum AB is open to potential takeover
offers after its stock reached an all-time high, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company, also known as Sobi, has held on and off talks
with potential buyers since last year. Interested parties
include Pfizer Inc, which has an existing partnership
with the company, and Biogen Inc, Bloomberg said,
citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Gw8LXb)
Biogen, which also has a partnership with Sobi, could look
at acquiring part or all of the company, Bloomberg reported.
Sobi, which is majority owned by Investor AB and
is valued at about $3.5 billion, has been working with Goldman
Sachs Group Inc for some time and there is no guarantee
that any takeover will happen. It is still unclear if the talks
are ongoing, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Representatives at Sobi, Pfizer, Biogen and Goldman Sachs
were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)