AMSTERDAM Oct 31 Swedish Automobile NV : * Says saab sees return to profitability no later than 2014 * Says 2012 and 2013 seen as financial transition years * Says long term volume outlook of 185-205,000 cars per year * Says sales targets for 2012 of 35-55,000 cars and 2013 of 75-85,000 * Says reconstruction plan includes reducing saab headcount by 500 employees