STOCKHOLM Nov 9 China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile Co said it still wanted to invest in ailing car maker
Saab after General Motors said on Monday it would stop
supplying components and technology if Pang Da Automobile
and Youngman succeeded with their acquisition bid.
Youngman director Rachel Pang said on Wednesday the company
will do "everything they can" to support Saab's survival. She
told Swedish news agency TT Youngman still wants to buy Saab.
"Of course we do. If you are afraid you cannot succeed in
business. There are always difficulties. One has to find
solutions, not just give up," she was quoted by TT as saying.
Pang declined to answer if Youngman would consider becoming
a minority owner in Saab, owned by Swedish Automobile .
Saab has been under court protection from creditors since
September.
The proposed rescue deal for Saab had to be approved by GM
since the U.S. group still has preference shares in Saab and has
supplied the Swedish auto brand with crucial components.
GM, which operates in China in a partnership with state-run
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , said on Monday it had concluded
that continuing to supply vehicles and technology to Saab's new
owners would run counter to the interest of its own
shareholders.
