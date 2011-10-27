STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Swedish Automobile
said on Thursday it was in "intense final negotiations" with
relevant investors about how to secure financing that could help
keep carmaker Saab alive, a document received by a Swedish court
showed.
The administrator in charge of the cash-strapped carmaker's
protection from creditors asked a Swedish court last week that
the process be terminated.
"The final result of these negotiations, which can come more
or less anytime, are conclusive for Saab's ability to take a
stance on the question that the court has asked Saab to comment
on," Saab said in a mail to the court.
"Thus, Saab cannot, until the result is known, make any
remarks," it said.
The court plans to rule on the administrator's request on
Friday afternoon, ahead of a creditor meeting on Monday.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Mia Shanley)