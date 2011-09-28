AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 U.S.-based private equity
firm North Street Capital has agreed to buy Dutch luxury car
maker Spyker from its parent company Swedish Automobile
SWAN.AS, the Financial Times newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile had initially agreed in
February to sell Spyker to CPP Global Holdings, the UK holding
company of Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov, a former
Spyker shareholder, for an initial 15 million euros.
But Swedish Automobile, which also owns Saab, said at the
end of August that it was putting the planned sale of Spyker
cars to Antonov temporarily on hold.
Saab won protection from its creditors last week.
The talks with CPP have collapsed, the Financial Times
reported, citing a person familiar with a new agreement to sell
Spyker cars to North Street Capital. The newspaper did not give
any financial details of the latest transaction.
The Financial Times said it had seen a draft announcement
from North Street about the deal.
Swedish Automobile chief executive Victor Muller declined
to comment on the report when contacted by phone by Reuters.
(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block; editing by Carol Bishopric)