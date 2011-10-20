AMSTERDAM Oct 21 The chief executive of
Swedish Automobile SWAN.AS said on Friday he had turned down
a full-blown takeover offer from China's Zhejiang Youngman
Lotus Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co
(601258.SS).
"The token offer was unacceptable because it would trigger
every conceivable change of control clause and that would
possibly mean the end of Saab," Swedish Automobile CEO Victor
Muller told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Muller would not disclose the value of the offer. As the
two Chinese car makers were still interested in Saab, they
should stick to the terms of a deal signed in July that would
see them take a combined 53.9 percent stake in Amsterdam-listed
Swedish Automobile, he said.
The administrator in charge of Saab's reorganisation asked
on Thursday that a Swedish court pull the plug on bankruptcy
protection, just hours after an investment firm pledged new
cash to help keep the struggling car maker alive.
Muller said he expected the court to hear the case next
week. He added that he did not think the Swedish government was
interested in taking over cash-strapped Saab.
"There is always a plan B," Muller said when asked what he
will do if the Chinese companies walk away. Asked what the plan
is, he said he would reveal it "only if we resort to it."
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Gary Hill)