AMSTERDAM Nov 11 Swedish Automobile's
sale of its Spyker luxury car business to U.S.-based
private equity firm North Street Capital is not a done deal, a
representative of the Dutch shareholders' association, VEB, told
Reuters on Friday.
Swedish Automobile, the Amsterdam-listed company that owns
Sweden's cash-strapped car maker Saab, has struggled to sell
assets and raise funds this year.
A rescue by two Chinese firms, which agreed to acquire Saab,
is also at risk after General Motors Co said this week it
would stop supplying components and technology if the bid
succeeded.
The GM statement represented a hardening in its opposition
to the proposed sale of Saab and called into question the
survival of a niche brand beloved by enthusiasts for its early
use of technology like turbocharging and its distinctive
designs.
At Swedish Automobile's extraordinary shareholders meeting
on Friday afternoon, investors were told that the company was
not talking to any other parties about a rescue, according to
Patrick Beijersbergen, a representative of the Dutch
shareholders association, who attended.
Beijersbergen said that Swedish Automobile's chief
executive, Victor Muller, told the 24 investors present at the
meeting that he would be able to say more in the next two or
three weeks, but that it was not 100 percent certain that the
Spyker sale would go through.
