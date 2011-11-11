(Adds detail, background)

AMSTERDAM Nov 11 Swedish Automobile's sale of its Spyker luxury car business to U.S.-based private equity firm North Street Capital is not a done deal, a representative of the Dutch shareholders' association, VEB, told Reuters on Friday.

Swedish Automobile, the Amsterdam-listed company that owns Sweden's cash-strapped car maker Saab, has struggled to sell assets and raise funds this year.

A rescue by two Chinese firms, which agreed to acquire Saab, is also at risk after General Motors Co said this week it would stop supplying components and technology if the bid succeeded.

The GM statement represented a hardening in its opposition to the proposed sale of Saab and called into question the survival of a niche brand beloved by enthusiasts for its early use of technology like turbocharging and its distinctive designs.

At Swedish Automobile's extraordinary shareholders meeting on Friday afternoon, investors were told that the company was not talking to any other parties about a rescue, according to Patrick Beijersbergen, a representative of the Dutch shareholders association, who attended.

Beijersbergen said that Swedish Automobile's chief executive, Victor Muller, told the 24 investors present at the meeting that he would be able to say more in the next two or three weeks, but that it was not 100 percent certain that the Spyker sale would go through.