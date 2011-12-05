* Swedish Automobile in talks with new Chinese investor
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Dec 5 A Chinese bank is in
talks about taking a stake in Saab, in the latest attempt to
rescue the crisis-hit Swedish car maker after an earlier deal to
secure its future ran into trouble.
Saab owner Swedish Automobile on Monday declined
to name the bank it is talking to about a potential investment
in Saab, which halted operations in April.
Chinese investors Pang Da Automobile Trade Co.
and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile, had agreed to invest in
the car manufacturer, but the deal has encountered numerous
problems.
Swedish Automobile said on Monday it was still in
discussions with Youngman, but declined to say whether Pang Da
was still involved.
Saab has been under court protection from creditors in
Sweden since September after unions representing Saab employees
began proceedings to put it into bankruptcy over unpaid wages.
Swedish Automobile said on Monday the discussions included a
short-term solution to enable Saab Automobile to pay the
November wages and continue its reorganisation.
Shares in Swedish Automobile opened up 26 percent and were
30 percent higher by 0930 GMT.
Saab has lurched from crisis to crisis in the past year and
has not produced any cars for several months as its main factory
in Trollhattan, Sweden, has been shut because of unpaid salaries
and bills.
On Sunday, Reuters reported that a Chinese bank would
replace Pang Da in a rescue deal, which would help pave the way
for an approval by General Motors, which still has
preferential shares in Saab and has supplied the Swedish auto
brand with crucial components.
General Motors, which operates in China in a partnership
with state-run SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, said in early
November that continuing to supply components and technology to
Saab's new owners would run counter to the interest of its own
shareholders.
General Motors said last month it would stop supplying
components and technology if Youngman and Pang Da succeeded with
their acquisition bid.
Pang Da operates auto dealerships in China while Youngman
produces commercial vehicles, including buses and trucks, and
sells cars under the Lotus brand.
Swedish Automobile said on Monday the outcome of the
discussions with Youngman and the Chinese bank was still
uncertain and subject to stakeholder approval.
