Millicom agrees to sell Senegal unit for $129 mln
DAKAR, Feb 7 Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million.
* H1 2011 operating loss 201.5 mln euros
* Says no certainty about funding
* Sees substantial net loss for full-year 2011
(Adds CEO comment, detail)
AMSTERDAM, Aug 31 Swedish Automobile SWAN.AS, the Dutch parent of cash-strapped carmaker Saab, said on Wednesday it was battling to keep the business afloat as losses mounted, cash dwindled and time was running out.
The famous Swedish car manufacturer has lurched from one cash crisis to another in recent months, scrambling to fend off bankruptcy, pay its workers, and restart production. Its car plant has been idle since April because suppliers refused to deliver parts until their bills were settled.
As a result of the production stoppage during most of the second quarter, Swedish Automobile said on Wednesday it had swung from a 21.9 million euro operating loss in the first half of 2010 to a 201.5 million euro loss in the first half of 2011. It said it saw a substantial net loss for 2011.
On Friday, Swedish Automobile said it was "evaluating all available options" after Swedish public radio quoted sources saying that the company was to apply for court protection from its creditors. [ID:nL5E7JQ1K1]
"Right now, the focus of Saab management is on working as hard as possible to bring the company back into calmer waters by significantly strengthening our financial position, reaching agreement with all our suppliers on payment and delivery terms and restart production as soon as possible," Swedish Automobile Chief Executive Victor Muller said in a statement.
But the company also prepared investors and employees for the worst, saying it was not clear whether funding could be raised to restart production in the short term, or whether funds that have been negotiated for the long term can be secured in time.
On July 4, Saab signed a final agreement for Zhejiang
Youngman Lotus Automobile Co. to take a 29.9 percent stake in
the company and for Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd (601258.SS)
to take a 24 percent stake for a combined 245 million euros.
[ID:nLDE75F0CP]
These are still subject to regulatory approval.
Dutch luxury car maker Spyker Cars bought Saab from General
Motors (GM.N) in early 2010. In February 2011 it sold its luxury
car business and changed its name to Swedish Automobile in June
2011.
DAKAR, Feb 7 Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of hijacking a government channel designed to flag safety issues by using it to fend off generic competition, the agency said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.