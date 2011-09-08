* SWAN rejects Swedish court's decision
AMSTERDAM, Sept 8 Dutch-listed
carmaker Swedish
Automobile (SWAN) said on Thursday it will appeal the
Swedish district court's rejection of its application for
protection from creditors.
Earlier on Thursday, Swedish Automobile, which owns and
operates Saab, was pushed closer to bankruptcy after the court
rejected its application for protection from creditors which had
aimed to buy more time to secure funds from Chinese investors.
Swedish Automobile said in a statement it was disappointed
with the ruling and would appeal the court's decision.
SWAN, whose shares were suspended in Amsterdam on Wednesday,
said it will update the market on developments on Friday.
