* SWAN rejects Swedish court's decision

* To update market Friday on further developments

AMSTERDAM, Sept 8 Dutch-listed carmaker Swedish Automobile (SWAN) said on Thursday it will appeal the Swedish district court's rejection of its application for protection from creditors.

Earlier on Thursday, Swedish Automobile, which owns and operates Saab, was pushed closer to bankruptcy after the court rejected its application for protection from creditors which had aimed to buy more time to secure funds from Chinese investors.

Swedish Automobile said in a statement it was disappointed with the ruling and would appeal the court's decision.

SWAN, whose shares were suspended in Amsterdam on Wednesday, said it will update the market on developments on Friday.

